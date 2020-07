UK 'worst-case' winter warning of 120,000 deaths Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published 4 minutes ago UK 'worst-case' winter warning of 120,000 deaths Britain faces a potentially more deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the coming winter that could kill up to 120,000 people over nine months in a worst-case scenario, health experts said on Tuesday. Adam Reed reports. 0

