Why has the WHO warned that the Covid-19 crisis could get 'worse and worse' | Oneindia News

The World Health Organisation has warned that the coronavirus pandemic was worsening globally and that there would no return to the old normal in the foreseeable future.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was specially addressing politicians who are sending out mixed messages or downplaying the virus.

