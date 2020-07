Ghislaine Maxwell Expected To Face Arraignment Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:23s - Published 4 minutes ago Ghislaine Maxwell Expected To Face Arraignment Ghislaine Maxwell faces arraignment and a bail hearing today on charges of recruiting and grooming minors to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ivan Ghislaine Maxwell Expected To Face Arraignment Ghislaine Maxwell faces arraignment and a bail hearing today on cha… https://t.co/p0rE4VcBCA 3 minutes ago WAFF 48 The hearing is expected to feature a not guilty plea by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on charges she recruite… https://t.co/V1hY29XtoS 48 minutes ago KWQC TV6 News The hearing is expected to feature a not guilty plea by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on charges she recruite… https://t.co/sngDegHaxn 1 hour ago Lisa Marie Ghislaine Maxwell had ex-British military as security at N.H. estate And Is expected Tuesday to face a Manhattan ju… https://t.co/QvJ9h1g4fV 12 hours ago