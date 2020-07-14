|
Grant Imahara, 'MythBusters' And 'White Rabbit Project' Co-Host, Has Died At 49
Grant Imahara, longtime co-host of the beloved Discovery Channel science series MythBusters, has died, according to multiple reports.
He was 49.WCCO This Morning - July 14, 2020
He was known for Mythbusters and White Rabbit Project, and made models for the Star Wars prequels.
