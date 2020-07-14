‘MythBusters’ Host Grant Imahara Dead at 49

‘MythBusters’ Host Grant Imahara Dead at 49 Grant Imahara, an engineer and roboticist, died on July 13 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The 49-year-old was known best for his role hosting the popular science show ‘MythBusters,’ as well as Netflix’s ‘White Rabbit Project.’ Imahara also spent nine years at Lucasfilm, working on animatronics for films such as the "Star Wars" prequels, "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Lost World: Jurassic Park." In a statement, a Discovery representative said the network was “heartbroken” over Imahara’s sudden death.

Discovery, via statement ‘MythBusters’ co-host Adam Savage also expressed his grief online, saying he was “at a loss” over the death of his friend.

Adam Savage, via Twitter