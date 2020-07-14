‘MythBusters’ host Grant Imahara dead at 49

Mythbusters co-host Grant Imahara died on Monday at the age of 49. According to Gizmodo, Imahara reportedly died of a sudden brain aneurysm. The outpouring of grief over Imahara’s death on social media was immediate. There’s no indication yet that Imahara’s death was anything but a sudden tragedy, with no link to COVID-19. Both grieving friends and grateful viewers shared stories of how much he meant to them.
