'MythBusters' host Grant Imahara dead at 49
‘MythBusters’ host Grant Imahara dead at 49

‘MythBusters’ host Grant Imahara dead at 49

Grant Imahara, an engineer and roboticist, died on July 13 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Beloved Mythbusters Host Grant Imahara Dead At 49 [Video]

Beloved Mythbusters Host Grant Imahara Dead At 49

Mythbusters co-host Grant Imahara died on Monday at the age of 49. According to Gizmodo, Imahara reportedly died of a sudden brain aneurysm. The outpouring of grief over Imahara's death on social media was immediate. There's no indication yet that Imahara's death was anything but a sudden tragedy, with no link to COVID-19. Both grieving friends and grateful viewers shared stories of how much he meant to them.

Remembering Host of 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project' Grant Imahara | THR News [Video]

Remembering Host of 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project' Grant Imahara | THR News

Imahara died suddenly following a brain aneurysm, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Grant Imahara, Host Of 'MythBusters' And 'White Rabbit Project" Dies At 49 [Video]

Grant Imahara, Host Of 'MythBusters' And 'White Rabbit Project" Dies At 49

Grant Imahara, host of Discovery Channel's "MythBusters" and Netflix's "White Rabbit Project," has died. The tragic news was announced in a statement from the Discovery Channel. According to CNN, Imahara was known in show business for his work in electronics and animatronics. A statement from the Discovery channel said; "We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant." No official cause of death has been shared. Imahara was 49 years old.

