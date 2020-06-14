Tokyo Games likely to be pared down, says JOC chief

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Yasuhiro Yamashita Japanese judoku
80% of venues secured for next year's Games - Tokyo 2020
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:40Published
Japanese Olympic Committee
2020 Summer Olympics Games of the 32nd Olympiad, to be held in Tokyo, Japan
Alicia Blagg: British Olympic diver retires at 23 after 'heartbreaking' shoulder injuryBritish Olympic diver Alicia Blagg abandons her bid for the Tokyo Olympics and retires at 23 after a "heartbreaking" shoulder injury.
BBC News
British Olympic diver Blagg retires at 23 after 'heartbreaking' shoulder injuryBritish Olympic diver Alicia Blagg abandons her bid for the Tokyo Olympics and retires at 23 after a "heartbreaking" shoulder injury.
BBC News
Japan withdrawing 2023 Women's World Cup bid
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:31Published
100m world champ Coleman provisionally suspended after whereabouts failure
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:22Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this