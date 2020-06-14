Luise Muhia RT @citizentvkenya: Tokyo Games likely to be pared down, says JOC chief https://t.co/XHkIRmzX3y 27 minutes ago

Citizen TV Kenya Tokyo Games likely to be pared down, says JOC chief https://t.co/XHkIRmzX3y 28 minutes ago

AhramOnlineSports #Olympics: Tokyo Games likely to be pared down, says JOC chief https://t.co/WxITi3t9RJ https://t.co/wTt43A9Jqy 1 hour ago

Onmanorama #TokyoGames likely to be pared down: Japanese Olympic Committee chief | https://t.co/MedDt4kv76 2 hours ago

Sports News & Videos "#Olympics News: #Olympics: Tokyo Games likely to be pared down, says JOC chief - WHTC News": https://t.co/TIDjoitJqh 2 hours ago

EWN Sport Tokyo Games likely to be pared down, says JOC chief https://t.co/X0r7xjyzD6 https://t.co/a7xiBxBjvU 2 hours ago

Alkass Digital The rearranged Tokyo Olympics are likely to be a pared-down version of recent editions of the four-yearly Games, Ja… https://t.co/Svf6WKnWcE 2 hours ago