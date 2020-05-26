Global  
 

U.S. banks set aside billions for potential loan losses
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published
U.S. banks set aside billions for potential loan losses

U.S. banks set aside billions for potential loan losses

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo collectively set aside nearly $26 billion for potential loan losses.

As Fred Katayama reports, quarterly profit at JPMorgan and Citi tumbled while Wells Fargo swung to a loss.

