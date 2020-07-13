Hancock announces that face coverings will be compulsory in England’s shops

Health Secretary Matt Hancock formally announces that face covering are to become compulsory in shops in England and those who fail to comply with the order from July 24 could face a fine of up to £100.



Health secretary Matt Hancock has given police the power to enforce the decision to make face coverings mandatory in shops. The new rules will come into force from 24th July. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:40 Published on January 1, 1970 Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops



Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops As of July 24, it will be mandatory to wear a face covering whilst shopping in England. The Government have announced this fresh move to aid other measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. Health Secretary Matt Hancock will say on Tuesday, anyone failing to comply with the order could face a fine of up to £100. It follows a weekend of criticism and confusion over face coverings as with ministers gave differing opinions. The move will bring England into line with Scotland, where face coverings are already mandatory in shops. Enforcement of the regulations will be the responsibility of the police. As is the case on public transport, children under 11 and those with certain disabilities will be exempt. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970 Government preparing ‘biggest flu vaccination programme in history’



Credit: National Pharmacy AssociationThe Government has procured enough supplies for the “biggest flu vaccination programme in history”, the Health Secretary has said. Matt Hancock said planning is under way for the expected surge in demand on the NHS due to seasonal pressures over winter, including flu. Speaking at the National Pharmacy Association virtual conference on Monday, Mr Hancock said that following the coronavirus outbreak he was expecting high demand for flu jabs over winter, but enough vaccine had been procured for the “biggest flu vaccine programme in history”, although it would be a “big task”. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published on January 1, 1970 More than 100 coronavirus outbreaks a week across UK, Matt Hancock says Seasonal workers locked down in farm as 'targeted action' pledged

