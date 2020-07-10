Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith felt talking openly about their past split was "the best move for their family".

Why Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith felt talking about their past split was the 'best move'

With their marriage under social-media scrutiny, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith reaffirmed their commitment to each other as Pinkett Smith admitted to having..

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Confirm Her August Alsina Involvement (CNN) Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith "never ever thought that we would make it back." But the couple came together for a special Friday edition of her "Red Table Talk" show on Facebook to share their side of the controversy surrounding her relationship with singer August Alsina. According to the superstar couple they "were going through a very difficult time" and had broken up when Pinkett Smith started a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old singer.

50 Cent riles Will Smith in private messages 50 cent has shared a snap of some private messages between himself an Will Smith on social media.

The latest episode for Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk has set a new Facebook viewing record. Last week, in an interview with Angela Yee, August Alsina..

August Alsina accused of dating Keke Palmer during his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith August Alsina has been accused of dating Keke Palmer at the same time as having an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, with Alsina now accusing Keke of "inserting herself" in the saga surrounding the affair.

August Alsina is speaking out following Jada Pinkett Smith's confirmation that she and the singer...

Jada Pinkett Smith promised to bring herself to the red table, and she did not disappoint. On...

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith came to the Red Table to address questions around Smith and August...