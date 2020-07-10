Why Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith felt talking about their past split was the 'best move'

August Alsina has been accused of dating Keke Palmer at the same time as having an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, with Alsina now accusing Keke of "inserting herself" in the saga surrounding the affair.
(CNN) Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith "never ever thought that we would make it back." But the couple came together for a special Friday edition of her "Red Table Talk" show on Facebook to share their side of the controversy surrounding her relationship with singer August Alsina. According to the superstar couple they "were going through a very difficult time" and had broken up when Pinkett Smith started a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old singer.
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Marriage Drama: Explained With all of the cheating rumors surrounding Pinkett Smith and singer August Alsina, it may be hard to keep up with what is going on. From..
