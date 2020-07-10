Global  
 

August Alsina insists there's 'no bad blood' between him and Jada Pinkett Smith
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:26s - Published
August Alsina insists there's 'no bad blood' between him and Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina insists there's 'no bad blood' between him and Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina insists there's "no bad blood" between himself, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Will Smith, after he claimed to have had an affair with Jada.

