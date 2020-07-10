|
|
|
|
August Alsina insists there's 'no bad blood' between him and Jada Pinkett Smith
|
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:26s - Published
August Alsina insists there's 'no bad blood' between him and Jada Pinkett Smith
August Alsina insists there's "no bad blood" between himself, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Will Smith, after he claimed to have had an affair with Jada.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Jada Pinkett Smith admits she had a relationship with August Alsina, but takes issue with his claim...
TMZ.com - Published
Also reported by •HNGN •DNA •Billboard.com •Just Jared •E! Online •Seattle Times •Mid-Day
|
With their marriage under social-media scrutiny, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith reaffirmed their...
WorldNews - Published
|
August Alsina is speaking out following Jada Pinkett Smith's confirmation that she and the singer...
Billboard.com - Published
Also reported by •E! Online
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|