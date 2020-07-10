CAS decision on Man City a disgrace, says Spurs boss Mourinho

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager
Jose Mourinho critical of decision to overturn Man City ban
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
José Mourinho targets Europa League after Tottenham edge past ArsenalSpurs on course to finish above rivals for fourth year in row Manager says ‘it would not be bad’ to win third Europa League José Mourinho said he wants to..
WorldNews
Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
'How long did it take Klopp?' - Mourinho confident of trophies with SpursJose Mourinho says he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.
BBC News
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
City deserve an apology says defiant Guardiola
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:51Published
Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:21Published
Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling and says Man City deserve apology
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Court of Arbitration for Sport International arbitral body for sports disputes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United to bounce back from Saints setbackOle Gunnar Solskjaer hopes his players learned a "hard lesson" as Southampton struck at the death to seal a point that prevented Manchester United climbing into..
WorldNews
Man City's European ban overturned
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39Published
Man City Champions League ban: CAS clear Pep Guardiola's club from suspensionManchester City have been cleared to play in the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned their two-year ban. On a day that will have..
WorldNews
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club
Younger Brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier Killed in Shooting in ToulouseTottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier has been struck by a personal tragedy after his younger brother was killed in a shooting in Toulouse on Monday, the English club..
WorldNews
Brother of Tottenham's Aurier shot dead in FranceChristopher Aurier dies in hospital after being shot in the French city of Toulouse.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources