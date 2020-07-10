Global  
 

CAS decision on Man City a disgrace, says Spurs boss Mourinho
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:36s
CAS decision on Man City a disgrace, says Spurs boss Mourinho

CAS decision on Man City a disgrace, says Spurs boss Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho critises the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling over Manchester City,

José Mourinho José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager

Jose Mourinho critical of decision to overturn Man City ban [Video]

Jose Mourinho critical of decision to overturn Man City ban

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has branded the decision to overturn Manchester City’s European ban “disgraceful” and a “disaster”.City’s two-year expulsion was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday, but they were fined £10million.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24

José Mourinho targets Europa League after Tottenham edge past Arsenal

 Spurs on course to finish above rivals for fourth year in row Manager says ‘it would not be bad’ to win third Europa League José Mourinho said he wants to..
WorldNews
Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback [Video]

Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback

Mourinho’s side had to beat the Gunners to stay in the race for Europa League qualification and they moved above their opponents thanks to Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute winner.Arsenal had taken an early lead through a superb Alexandre Lacazette strike, but a defensive error allowed Son Heung-min to level the tie less than three minutes later.The result lifts Spurs into eighth place, two points above Arsenal and into a position which would be enough for Europa League qualification if Manchester City are not allowed to compete in next season’s Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53

'How long did it take Klopp?' - Mourinho confident of trophies with Spurs

 Jose Mourinho says he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.
BBC News

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

City deserve an apology says defiant Guardiola [Video]

City deserve an apology says defiant Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says CAS verdict was a good day for football.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:51
Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp [Video]

Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says Manchester City's successful appeal against a two-year UEFA ban for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play rules is not a good day for football. .

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:21
Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling and says Man City deserve apology [Video]

Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling and says Man City deserve apology

Pep Guardiola has said he is “incredibly happy” after Manchester City had their European ban overturned.The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday lifted a two-year ban imposed on City by UEFA over Financial Fair Play breaches.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32

Court of Arbitration for Sport Court of Arbitration for Sport International arbitral body for sports disputes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United to bounce back from Saints setback

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes his players learned a "hard lesson" as Southampton struck at the death to seal a point that prevented Manchester United climbing into..
WorldNews
Man City's European ban overturned [Video]

Man City's European ban overturned

Manchester City's two-year ban from European soccer has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), the Lausanne based court said on Monday. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39

Man City Champions League ban: CAS clear Pep Guardiola's club from suspension

 Manchester City have been cleared to play in the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned their two-year ban. On a day that will have..
WorldNews

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Younger Brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier Killed in Shooting in Toulouse

 Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier has been struck by a personal tragedy after his younger brother was killed in a shooting in Toulouse on Monday, the English club..
WorldNews

Brother of Tottenham's Aurier shot dead in France

 Christopher Aurier dies in hospital after being shot in the French city of Toulouse.
BBC News

