Coronavirus pandemic is ‘going to get worse and worse and worse’: WHO chief
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:55s - Published
Coronavirus pandemic is ‘going to get worse and worse and worse’: WHO chief

Coronavirus pandemic is ‘going to get worse and worse and worse’: WHO chief

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the coronavirus pandemic is going to “get worse and worse and worse”.

Tedros said there will be “no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future”.

The WHO director-general said that while numerous countries have now brought their previously explosive outbreaks under control, namely those in Europe and Asia, “too many countries are headed in the wrong direction.” “If the basics aren’t followed, there is only one way this pandemic is going to go,” Tedros said.

“It’s going to get worse and worse and worse.” Watch the full video for more.

