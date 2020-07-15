Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Comet shoemaker-Levy 9 collided with Jupiter and other important events in history | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Comet shoemaker-Levy 9 collided with Jupiter and other important events in history | Oneindia News

Comet shoemaker-Levy 9 collided with Jupiter and other important events in history | Oneindia News

The first Buddhist temple in the U.S. was established in Los Angeles on 15th July 1904.

On July 15, 1972, Pioneer 10 was the first spacecraft to enter the asteroid belt, located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

The project planners expected a safe passage through the belt, and the closest the trajectory would take the spacecraft to any of the known asteroids was 8,800,000 kilometers.

The Nationalist Government in Taiwan ended 38 years of martial law today and called the move 'a new milestone' for democracy on this island still technically at war with the Chinese mainland.

The Defense Ministry also announced the release of 23 prisoners, including some dissidents jailed under martial law.

It said 30 dissidents remained in jail.

The Jupiter orbiting comet collided with Jupiter.

It was the first time in recorded history that Astronomers had observed a collision between two celestial objects.

Comet Shoemaker–Levy 9 was a comet that broke apart in July 1992 and collided with Jupiter in July 1994, providing the first direct observation of an extraterrestrial collision of Solar System objects.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shafiunmiraz0

Shafiun Miraz(মিরাজ) RT @SciHiBlog: On July 22, 1994, the last parts of the comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 collided with the largest planet within our solar system, Jup… 2 days ago

SciHiBlog

SciHi On July 22, 1994, the last parts of the comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 collided with the largest planet within our solar sy… https://t.co/PxoSYKOKzz 2 days ago

CarnegiePlanets

Carnegie Earth & Planets Laboratory RT @ThePlanetaryGuy: In July 1994, fragments of comet Shoemaker-Levy collided with Jupiter—and were seen by @NASAHubble. In this movie, re… 1 week ago

ThePlanetaryGuy

Paul Byrne In July 1994, fragments of comet Shoemaker-Levy collided with Jupiter—and were seen by @NASAHubble. In this movie,… https://t.co/HmzwJq0Dnt 1 week ago

ankitx420

Ankit Jha RT @MSVgo: #OnThisDay, Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 collided with Jupiter, alerting scientists of the impact of cosmic collisions if it ever hit… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Famous face on Mars photo was taken by Viking 1 and other important events in history |Oneindia News [Video]

Famous face on Mars photo was taken by Viking 1 and other important events in history |Oneindia News

Viking 1 the first space probe to successfully land on Mars took the famous photo of the Cydonia region on the Red Planet which looked like a human face. Svetlana Savitskaya became the first woman to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
LK Advani records statement via video confrencing, IPL to start on September 19th | Oneindia News [Video]

LK Advani records statement via video confrencing, IPL to start on September 19th | Oneindia News

Another breather for the Rajasthan Congress rebel Sachin Pilot and another blow for the Gehlot camp as the Rajasthan High Court ruled that No action can be taken against Sachin Pilot and other rebel..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published
Ancient, lost Inca city is discovered| July 24th in History | Oneindia News [Video]

Ancient, lost Inca city is discovered| July 24th in History | Oneindia News

We take you through time to witness the biggest events in history on this day. In this episode: The lost, ancient Inca city of Machu Picchu is discovered, Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari is put on trial..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:41Published