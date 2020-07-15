Comet shoemaker-Levy 9 collided with Jupiter and other important events in history | Oneindia News

The first Buddhist temple in the U.S. was established in Los Angeles on 15th July 1904.

On July 15, 1972, Pioneer 10 was the first spacecraft to enter the asteroid belt, located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

The project planners expected a safe passage through the belt, and the closest the trajectory would take the spacecraft to any of the known asteroids was 8,800,000 kilometers.

The Nationalist Government in Taiwan ended 38 years of martial law today and called the move 'a new milestone' for democracy on this island still technically at war with the Chinese mainland.

The Defense Ministry also announced the release of 23 prisoners, including some dissidents jailed under martial law.

It said 30 dissidents remained in jail.

The Jupiter orbiting comet collided with Jupiter.

It was the first time in recorded history that Astronomers had observed a collision between two celestial objects.

Comet Shoemaker–Levy 9 was a comet that broke apart in July 1992 and collided with Jupiter in July 1994, providing the first direct observation of an extraterrestrial collision of Solar System objects.