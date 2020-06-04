New Lauderdale County superintendent elected

News lauderdale county will have a new school superintendent who will start in the middle of this pandemic.

Jerry hill won with over 55- percent of the votes against gary dan williams. waay31's breken terry is live at the courthouse where those votes were counted, breken?

Jerry hill came up here with his supporters and said he's not quite sure when he will take over his superintendent duties.

Hill won the republican ticket and is running unopposed in november but the current superintendents contract runs out january 2021.

So it will be up to the board of education to decided when hill will start.

The long time brooks high school educator said he's seen the school systems plan bu it needs to be more precise and accommodate each school.

The biggest thing we've got to do is put the safety of our kids first in this pandemic and then once we decide how we do that we have to give them the best education possible, because in education were facing a new world right now.

It changes day to day.

We know the lauderdale county board of education will meet tomorrow but it's unclear if hill's contract or the current superintendent's contract will be discussed or voted on.

Were working to learn those details.

Live in flo bt waay31.