Protesters arrested outside attorney general's home
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Eighty-seven protesters were arrested outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Tuesday, according to WHAS-TV.

The protesters demanded criminal charges against the Louisville police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor no-knock search warrant shooting in March that led to demonstrations across the country.

87 protesters have been arrested outside of the home of state attorney general daniel cameron.

Demanding criminal charges for the officers involved in the shooting death of breonna taylor, sat outside of cameron's house this afternoon before they were arrested.

A new york-based social justice organization, led the demonstration from ballard high school to the home.

Cameron released a statement to whas11 news... saying a fair investigation continues in the breonna taylor case..

