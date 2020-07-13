Protesters arrested outside attorney general's home

|
87 protesters have been arrested outside of the home of state attorney general daniel cameron.
L3: abc 36 news white 87 people arrested outside ag daniel cameron's home ..
During demonstrations toda ... according to abc affiliate..
Whas 11..
Protesters..
Demanding criminal charges for the officers involved in the shooting death of breonna taylor, sat outside of cameron's house this afternoon before they were arrested.
A new york-based social justice organization, led the demonstration from ballard high school to the home.
Cameron released a statement to whas11 news... saying a fair investigation continues in the breonna taylor case..
The attorney general also..
Says..
Today's protest at his house is not acceptable.
