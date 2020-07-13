Protesters arrested outside attorney general's home

The protesters demanded criminal charges against the Louisville police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor no-knock search warrant shooting in March that led to demonstrations across the country.

Eighty-seven protesters were arrested outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Tuesday, according to WHAS-TV.

During demonstrations toda ... according to abc affiliate..

Whas 11..

Protesters..

Demanding criminal charges for the officers involved in the shooting death of breonna taylor, sat outside of cameron's house this afternoon before they were arrested.

A new york-based social justice organization, led the demonstration from ballard high school to the home.

Cameron released a statement to whas11 news... saying a fair investigation continues in the breonna taylor case..

The attorney general also..

Says..

Today's protest at his house is not acceptable.

