87 Arrested Following Demonstration Outside Kentucky Attorney General's Home
Video Credit: WEVV - Published
87 people were arrested following protests outside the Kentucky Attorney General's home.

87 people have been arrested - after protests at the kentucky state attorney general's home.... this - in response to the investigation regarding the death of breonna taylor - by louisville police back in march.... a grassroots law project - and national protest organizers came together to plan direct action - urging charges against the officers involved.... attorney general daniel cameron's office has been investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing - but has yet to provide a timeline on when the case will be complete..... since her death - louisville has banned no- knock warrants - while legislation is being drafted to ban them statewide....




