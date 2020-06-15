87 Arrested Following Demonstration Outside Kentucky Attorney General's Home Video Credit: WEVV - Published 8 minutes ago 87 Arrested Following Demonstration Outside Kentucky Attorney General's Home 87 people were arrested following protests outside the Kentucky Attorney General's home. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 87 people have been arrested - after protests at the kentucky state attorney general's home.... this - in response to the investigation regarding the death of breonna taylor - by louisville police back in march.... a grassroots law project - and national protest organizers came together to plan direct action - urging charges against the officers involved.... attorney general daniel cameron's office has been investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing - but has yet to provide a timeline on when the case will be complete..... since her death - louisville has banned no- knock warrants - while legislation is being drafted to ban them statewide....



