Oregon's unemployment rate fell in June

The Oregon Employment Department released its new numbers Tuesday and they show a positive trend in positive job growth as businesses start to reopen.

Oregon is seeing a drop in unemployment claims but the recent surge in cases may slow down the job growth.

Chynna-- oregon's unemployment rate fell to 11 point 2 percent in june.

This is down three percentage points in may.

Now this drop is due to businesses slowly reopening but triple digit daily case counts happening since june... could effect the economic recovery.

Four out of five counties in our viewing area are still up above the state average when it comes to their unemployment rates.

Benton county is at 10 point 1 percent... coos county is at 17 point 8 percent.

Douglas county is at 15 point 4 percent.

Lane county is at 14 point 7 percent.

And linn is at 13 point 5.

Now with states like california shuting down again to slow the spread of the virus... a move like that by our governor could put thousands out of work again.

Right now 234- thousand oregonians are still out of work.

To put that into perspective... the last time oregon saw a number like that was*two years into the great recession.

Chynna-- the state legislature emergency board approved more than 200 million dollars in federal funds to help those still financially impacted by the pandemic.

This is includes 25 point 6 million dollars for small buisnesses as well as 500 dollar emergency relief checks that will be sent to oregonians still wait for unemployment benefits.

