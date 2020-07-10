France marks Bastille Day with scaled-down military parade

|
Bastille Day French national day
Health workers honored at France's Bastille Day
Bastille Day: What are the July 14 celebrations all about?
France celebrates virus heroes on redesigned Bastille DayFrance is recalibrating Bastille Day’s usual grandiose military parade to celebrate heroes of the coronavirus pandemic instead. Ambulance drivers, supermarket..
Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic
Multiple protests against French minister accused of rapePARIS (AP) — Women’s rights activists are calling for protests Friday in about 50 cities in France and abroad against President Emmanuel Macron’s..
France's Macron asks Israel to drop West Bank annexation plansMacron tells Netanyahu in a phone call the annexation of the Palestinian territory will contravene international law. ......
France, Germany lead effort to fire up Serbia-Kosovo talksBRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France on Friday led a fresh effort to breathe life into long-stalled talks between Serbia and Kosovo aimed at..
France to rebuild Notre Dame in its former likenessNotre Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt just the way it stood before last year’s devastating fire. There will be no swimming pool or organic garden on the roof of..
