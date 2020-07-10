Global  
 

France marks Bastille Day with scaled-down military parade
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Macron dedicated day to essential workers who 'enabled public, social and economic life to continue' during pandemic.

Bastille Day Bastille Day French national day

Health workers honored at France's Bastille Day [Video]

France held a scaled-down annual Bastille Day celebration on Tuesday, with none of the usual tanks and troops parading down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue, in a concession to the epidemic still stalking Europe.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published
Bastille Day: What are the July 14 celebrations all about? [Video]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:30Published

France celebrates virus heroes on redesigned Bastille Day

 France is recalibrating Bastille Day’s usual grandiose military parade to celebrate heroes of the coronavirus pandemic instead. Ambulance drivers, supermarket..
WorldNews

Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

France celebrates virus heroes on redesigned Bastille Day

PARIS (AP) — Ambulance drivers, supermarket cashiers, postal workers. Medics who died fighting...
Seattle Times - Published

Bastille Day: Protests as France replaces military parade with tribute to health workers

One woman holds sign saying 'devoted, but underappreciated'
Independent - Published


France hold scaled-down Bastille Day parade amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

France on Tuesday (July 14) held a scaled-down Bastille Day parade amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The celebrations were dedicated to those who fought against COVID-19.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:25Published