Disneyland Paris welcomes back visitors

Disneyland Paris has reopened its doors to customers for the first time since closing four months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.Visitors on opening day were greeted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse as they entered the park, while there were clear social distancing markers and hand sanitising stations throughout the venue.

Hugs and tears as family reunites at airport after months separated Tears outside Rome's Fiumicino airport as a multinational family are reunited after months apart.

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens after five months Spirits were high and face masks were on as the gates opened, and staff welcomed visitors back to Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday after a nearly five-month closure. Gloria Tso reports.

Tokyo's Disneyland resort reopens to visitors Tokyo Disney Resort welcomed visitors on Wednesday for the first time in four months after being closed due to the coronavirus, with fans practicing social distancing as they returned to see Mickey Mouse and other beloved characters.

Orlando: Florida’s Walt Disney World theme park reopened Saturday in a state hard hit by the coronavirus, as the World Health Organization issued a fresh..

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge [NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Mickey Mask club as DIsneyland Paris reopens Disneyland Paris welcomed back visitors on Wednesday after a four-month closure, with face masks amongst the must-have souvenir.

Mickey Mask club as Disneyland Paris reopens Disneyland Paris welcomed back visitors on Wednesday after a four-month closure, with face masks amongst the must-have souvenir.