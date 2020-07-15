Global  
 

Katy Perry headlining digital Tomorrowland bash
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Katy Perry headlining digital Tomorrowland bash

Katy Perry headlining digital Tomorrowland bash

Katy Perry will be dancing her way through the final stretch of her pregnancy after signing on to headline the Tomorrowland Around The World virtual festival.

Katy Perry

Tomorrowland (festival)


