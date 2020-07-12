BJP not thinking of floor test as of now: Rajasthan LoP

|
|
Rajasthan political crisis: CM should first prove majority on floor, says Gulab Chand Kataria
Former Himachal CM hosts birthday party at Shimla residence, several Congress leaders skip event
Sachin Pilot has been invited thrice: Surjewala
Rajasthan audio tapes: Congress seeks investigation by SOG
'Audio tapes reveal Gajendra Shekhawat's involvement in bribing MLAs': Surjewala
Gold smuggling case: Prime accused Sarith PS brought to special court by NIA
'Manufactured audio clip': BJP on fresh allegations by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis
Audio 'manufactured', Congress acting in frustration: BJPThe BJP on Friday dismissed as "manufactured" some audio clips, which the Congress has cited to accuse it of trying to topple the Rajasthan government, and said..
IndiaTimes
Pilot vs Gehlot: Rajasthan HC to hear rebel Congress MLAs plea against disqualification notice on FridayPilot and the MLAs from his camp approached the Rajasthan High Court over disqualification notice seeking the quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice..
DNA
Sachin Pilot, dissident MLAs get 4-day breather: Speaker's action on hold till Tuesday eveningSachin Pilot and 18 other Congress dissident MLAs on Friday got a four-day reprieve from any action by the assembly speaker on the disqualification notices..
IndiaTimes
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Raje keeps mumFormer Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje has remained conspicuously silent on the political crisis in the state even as her party colleagues have spoken on the..
IndiaTimes
Division bench hears Pilot camps' petition, Speaker to take up disqualification plea this eveningA division bench of the Rajasthan high court on Friday began hearing a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs, challenging the..
IndiaTimes
Sachin Pilot, 18 MLAs move HC against anti-defection noticesSacked Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his band of 18 Congress MLAs on Thursday filed a petition in the high court, challenging the constitutional validity..
IndiaTimes
