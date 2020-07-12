BJP not thinking of floor test as of now: Rajasthan LoP

Global  
 

While speaking to ANI in Jaipur on July 15, the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria said party does not feel the need of floor test as of now amid current political crisis in Rajasthan.

He said, "If we feel the need, the party (BJP) will sit together and make a decision." "We had decided the timing of our meeting based on Sachin Pilot's press conference but now that it has been cancelled, I have told Vasundhara Raje Scindia to try to arrive here (in Jaipur) by evening," LoP Kataria added.

