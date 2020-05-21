Street artist Banksy spray-paints London tube

|
Banksy Pseudonymous England-based graffiti artist, political activist, and painter
Banksy's new face mask-themed artwork removed from London Underground carriage by Transport for LondonTfL says piece violates 'strict anti-graffiti policy' but invites artist to recreate message 'in a suitable location'
Banksy dons cleaner disguise to spray-paint TubeThe enigmatic graffiti artist returns to his Underground roots for his new pandemic-inspired piece.
Banksy: New coronavirus-inspired artwork appears on TubeThe enigmatic graffiti artist returns to his Underground roots for his new pandemic-inspired piece.
Banksy creates coronavirus-related artwork on London Underground tube carriage
London Capital of the United Kingdom
