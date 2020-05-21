Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Street artist Banksy spray-paints London tube
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Street artist Banksy spray-paints London tube

Street artist Banksy spray-paints London tube

Reclusive British street artist Banksy published a video to his social media showing how he covered a London underground train with a coronavirus message.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Banksy Banksy Pseudonymous England-based graffiti artist, political activist, and painter

Banksy's new face mask-themed artwork removed from London Underground carriage by Transport for London

 TfL says piece violates 'strict anti-graffiti policy' but invites artist to recreate message 'in a suitable location'
Independent

Banksy dons cleaner disguise to spray-paint Tube

 The enigmatic graffiti artist returns to his Underground roots for his new pandemic-inspired piece.
BBC News

Banksy: New coronavirus-inspired artwork appears on Tube

 The enigmatic graffiti artist returns to his Underground roots for his new pandemic-inspired piece.
BBC News
Banksy creates coronavirus-related artwork on London Underground tube carriage [Video]

Banksy creates coronavirus-related artwork on London Underground tube carriage

Banksy has sprayed the inside of a London Underground tube carriage with messages about the spread of coronavirus.The street artist uploaded a 59-second video, captioned “If you don’t mask – you don’t get” to his Instagram and YouTube pages on Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Camilla visits Royal Hospital Chelsea [Video]

Camilla visits Royal Hospital Chelsea

The Duchess of Cornwall has reviewed the Chelsea Pensioner’s on Parade during a visit to the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London today. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:04Published

New York Times to move Hong Kong staff to Seoul over press freedom fears

 The paper - which has had a presence in Hong Kong for decades - did not say exactly how many staff would be moving, but said it would be around a third of the..
WorldNews

Olivier Giroud strikes as Chelsea close on Champions League

 London: Frank Lampard admitted Chelsea are struggling with nerves as they chase a place in the Champions League next season after Olivier Giroud scored the only..
WorldNews

Britain bans China’s Huawei, handing US big win

 The policy reversal hands a long-sought victory to US President Donald Trump’s administration in its geopolitical tug-of-war with China. The White House said..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Street artist Banksy spray-paints London tube train with coronavirus message

Reclusive British street artist Banksy published a video to his social media showing how he covered a...
SBS - Published

Banksy goes undercover with coronavirus art on London underground

Banksy goes undercover with coronavirus art on London underground UK graffiti artist Banksy has gone undercover to paint stealthy lockdown themed messages on London's...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

TishWroteThis

Tish RT @fark: World famous street artist Banksy makes rare appearance on London Underground, spray paints Tube with lockdown message for the un… 42 minutes ago

KaraAiello

kara aiello RT @NBCNews: WATCH: Video from Instagram account of British street artist Banksy appears to show him spray painting coronavirus-themed graf… 1 hour ago

fark

Fark World famous street artist Banksy makes rare appearance on London Underground, spray paints Tube with lockdown mess… https://t.co/JNct740A31 1 hour ago

bkindngood

Donna LA 🕊🦅 🐺🦖🐬🐅🐼🐉🦄 RT @5_News: "I get lockdown, but I get up again" Banksy has painted rats wearing facemasks onto the London Underground in his latest proje… 3 hours ago

FireIceQueen23

Siobhan Berry RT @NBCNewsWorld: WATCH: Video from Instagram account of British street artist Banksy appears to show him spray painting coronavirus-themed… 4 hours ago

NBCNewsWorld

NBC News World WATCH: Video from Instagram account of British street artist Banksy appears to show him spray painting coronavirus-… https://t.co/MA5jIOcB8G 5 hours ago

surgeonabike

Claire Stevens A bit of Banksy... 🙌🐀Street artist Banksy spray-paints London tube train with coronavirus message https://t.co/UkcO6e9nPc via @SBSNews 5 hours ago

kford_au

Kelly Ford Street artist Banksy spray-paints London tube train with coronavirus message https://t.co/mOxMX4JNyx via @SBSNews 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Stolen Banksy artwork found in Italian farmhouse [Video]

Stolen Banksy artwork found in Italian farmhouse

A mural by secretive British street artist Banksy that was stolen from the Bataclan theatre in Paris, where Islamist militants killed 90 people in 2015, has been found in a farmhouse in central Italy,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
Banksy artwork stolen from Bataclan found in Italy [Video]

Banksy artwork stolen from Bataclan found in Italy

Banksy artwork stolen from Bataclan found in Italy

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:25Published
Fruitful art: creator bruises banana into image of singer Amy Winehouse [Video]

Fruitful art: creator bruises banana into image of singer Amy Winehouse

A woman stuck in London lockdown has discovered a creative way to cope with the isolation, turning bananas into intricate temporary art.

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 03:39Published