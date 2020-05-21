Street artist Banksy spray-paints London tube Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:48s - Published 2 minutes ago Street artist Banksy spray-paints London tube Reclusive British street artist Banksy published a video to his social media showing how he covered a London underground train with a coronavirus message. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Street artist Banksy spray-paints London tube train with coronavirus message Reclusive British street artist Banksy published a video to his social media showing how he covered a...

SBS - Published 12 hours ago



Banksy goes undercover with coronavirus art on London underground UK graffiti artist Banksy has gone undercover to paint stealthy lockdown themed messages on London's...

New Zealand Herald - Published 17 hours ago







Tweets about this Tish RT @fark: World famous street artist Banksy makes rare appearance on London Underground, spray paints Tube with lockdown message for the un… 42 minutes ago kara aiello RT @NBCNews: WATCH: Video from Instagram account of British street artist Banksy appears to show him spray painting coronavirus-themed graf… 1 hour ago Fark World famous street artist Banksy makes rare appearance on London Underground, spray paints Tube with lockdown mess… https://t.co/JNct740A31 1 hour ago Donna LA 🕊🦅 🐺🦖🐬🐅🐼🐉🦄 RT @5_News: "I get lockdown, but I get up again" Banksy has painted rats wearing facemasks onto the London Underground in his latest proje… 3 hours ago Siobhan Berry RT @NBCNewsWorld: WATCH: Video from Instagram account of British street artist Banksy appears to show him spray painting coronavirus-themed… 4 hours ago NBC News World WATCH: Video from Instagram account of British street artist Banksy appears to show him spray painting coronavirus-… https://t.co/MA5jIOcB8G 5 hours ago Claire Stevens A bit of Banksy... 🙌🐀Street artist Banksy spray-paints London tube train with coronavirus message https://t.co/UkcO6e9nPc via @SBSNews 5 hours ago Kelly Ford Street artist Banksy spray-paints London tube train with coronavirus message https://t.co/mOxMX4JNyx via @SBSNews 6 hours ago