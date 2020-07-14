Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Graffiti artist Banksy leaves his mark on the London tube
Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Graffiti artist Banksy leaves his mark on the London tube

Graffiti artist Banksy leaves his mark on the London tube

Notorious graffiti artist Banksy spray painted the London Tube with pandemic-inspired art

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Banksy goes undercover with coronavirus art on London underground

Banksy goes undercover with coronavirus art on London underground UK graffiti artist Banksy has gone undercover to paint stealthy lockdown themed messages on London's...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Banksy's Covid-19 art shows up on London Tube train, scrubbed

The famed street artist uploaded a 59-second video to his social media pages that showed him spray...
Khaleej Times - Published

Video shows Banksy spraying tube train with face mask message

Video shows Banksy spraying tube train with face mask message The clip posted on Instagram featured the elusive artist in protective equipment as he sprayed...
Wales Online - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Street artist Banksy spray-paints London tube [Video]

Street artist Banksy spray-paints London tube

Reclusive British street artist Banksy published a video to his social media showing how he covered a London underground train with a coronavirus message.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:48Published
Banksy creates coronavirus-related artwork on London Underground tube carriage [Video]

Banksy creates coronavirus-related artwork on London Underground tube carriage

Banksy has sprayed the inside of a London Underground tube carriage with messages about the spread of coronavirus.The street artist uploaded a 59-second video, captioned “If you don’t mask – you..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published