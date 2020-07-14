Graffiti artist Banksy leaves his mark on the London tube
Banksy creates coronavirus-related artwork on London Underground tube carriageBanksy has sprayed the inside of a London Underground tube carriage with messages about the spread of coronavirus.The street artist uploaded a 59-second video, captioned “If you don’t mask – you..