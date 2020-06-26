Banksy Spray-Paints London Tube Train with COVID-19 Message Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:45s - Published 7 minutes ago Banksy’s back, this time with a message about COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this David Cardelús RT @designboom: banksy spray paints london underground with rats, masks, and hopeful lockdown message https://t.co/0ODHhw9ADm https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago london news RT @standardnews: 'I get lockdown... but I get up again': Banksy spray paints new Chumbawamba-inspired artwork on London Underground https:… 19 minutes ago Matthew Rimmer 'I get lockdown... but I get up again': Banksy spray paints new Chumbawamba-inspired artwork on London Underground… https://t.co/gdvBIrmJdA 25 minutes ago gavin denton @Channel4News Banksy spray paints graffiti on the London Underground and it’s celebrated. Sculpture of a blackwomem… https://t.co/PCeTcawO3t 30 minutes ago Tish RT @fark: World famous street artist Banksy makes rare appearance on London Underground, spray paints Tube with lockdown message for the un… 2 hours ago Fark World famous street artist Banksy makes rare appearance on London Underground, spray paints Tube with lockdown mess… https://t.co/JNct740A31 3 hours ago 齊藤浩文 'I get lockdown... but I get up again': Banksy spray paints new Chumbawamba-inspired artwork on London Underground https://t.co/Za6JWwW2Mo 3 hours ago Donna LA 🕊🦅 🐺🦖🐬🐅🐼🐉🦄 RT @DesignUppp: Banksy spray paints london underground with rats, masks, and hopeful lockdown message#design https://t.co/M60sdUCVHT https:… 5 hours ago