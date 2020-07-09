Colombia journalist calls surveillance scandal threat to democracy

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Colombia Country in the northwestern part of South America
In Colombia, Militant Groups Resort To Arson, Murder To Enforce Lockdowns
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Italian police find cocaine hidden inside coffee beansThe package from Colombia was intercepted by Italian police at Milan Malpensa Airport.
BBC News
How a Colombian market is using AI to combat Covid-19 outbreaksMarkets have been virus hotspots in Colombia, so one of them is trying a new way to curb the spread.
BBC News
Colombia: Gang rape of Indigenous girl sparks national outrage
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:44Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this