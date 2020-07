Three Out Of Four Americans Are Wearing Face Masks To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

More than 75% of American adults are wearing face masks when out in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The data is according to a new survey released Tuesday by the U.S.CDC.

The agency recommended the use of face masks April 3 as part of an effort to contain the coronavirus.

People who are complying with safety guidelines by wearing a face mask increased by 13% from April to May.

According to UPI, many states have since mandated the use of coverings in public spaces.