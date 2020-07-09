Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House Reportedly Moves to Make Coronavirus Cases Private by Cutting Out CDC
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:00s - Published
White House Reportedly Moves to Make Coronavirus Cases Private by Cutting Out CDC

White House Reportedly Moves to Make Coronavirus Cases Private by Cutting Out CDC

The White House is reportedly bypassing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over data collection on coronavirus cases, moving to a system that will no longer be public.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

White House names coronavirus "red zones," encourages them to scale back reopening

Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force is urging some high-risk states to...
CBS News - Published

White House undercuts Fauci as Trump downplays COVID-19 spike ahead of election

With U.S. virus cases spiking and the death toll mounting, the White House is working to undercut its...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesSBS


Inside the Trump administration's sidelining of experts in the coronavirus pandemic

As coronavirus cases surge in the U.S., the recent White House campaign to criticize Dr. Anthony...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

NetNewsBuzz

NetNewsBuzz White House Moves To Discredit Fauci Amid Bleak Warnings Over Coronavirus Surge - President Donald Trump is reporte… https://t.co/VubVChUwdA 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Amid politicized pandemic, Fauci says 'trust me' [Video]

Amid politicized pandemic, Fauci says 'trust me'

[NFA] Top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said Americans can trust him when he provides guidance on the coronavirus based on his track record, as tension between him and the White House over..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:26Published
Opening bell: Equity indices trade lower, HDFC twins dip [Video]

Opening bell: Equity indices trade lower, HDFC twins dip

Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on July 14 due to weak global cues amid persistent concerns over the record number of new coronavirus cases worldwide. At 10:15 am, the BSE S..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Coronavirus Task Force urges Florida schools to come up with alternative spaces for learning [Video]

Coronavirus Task Force urges Florida schools to come up with alternative spaces for learning

As Florida's confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, the White House Coronavirus Task Force is urging the state's schools to come up with alternative spaces for in-person learning that provide..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:16Published