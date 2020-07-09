Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'They won't stop until I die': Chrissy Teigen blocks one million Twitter trolls
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published
'They won't stop until I die': Chrissy Teigen blocks one million Twitter trolls

'They won't stop until I die': Chrissy Teigen blocks one million Twitter trolls

Chrissy Teigen has blocked one million "sick psychopaths" on Twitter after they tried to link her to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who she never met.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

tsdickson64

❌ Shawn Dickson ⭐⭐⭐ RT @drdavidsamadi: If you call the emergency room with symptoms of COVID-19 and they tell you to stay home, that is not the right answer. D… 8 seconds ago

awillis_00

Alan Willis RT @Q_Anon_Awake: They will not stop, until they have your freedom!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/XHDp4U3a9j 1 minute ago

Mythosme

Mythosme~ RT @C4CEO: Lessons I learned in kindergarten: - Ignoring a bully doesn't work. - Telling the teacher doesn't work. - Hitting a bully back… 1 minute ago

anngibb13224775

ann gibbons RT @missyouemmy: @GeorgeMonbiot Sorry George. Hope the Guardian goes under. I read it for over 50 years, supported and advocated for it. Un… 1 minute ago

gebl

gabriel lawrence RT @LargeCardinal: Many things from many people, but my violin teacher's words were the most useful: "The difference between an amateur and… 1 minute ago

DSBernardi

Derek Bernardi RT @HousingActionSL: Victory! Southwark Council have backed down after 100s of members took action in support of Milton & his family - & wi… 3 minutes ago

roanangelineeee

angeline tbh men r fucking scary utak predator ampota pero we will not stop until they face the consequences sa actions nila,, hugs for everyone🥺 3 minutes ago

yohwin

ً @90syoongs can you please stop uploading unrelated fancams on official bts accounts? What it does is disrespectful… https://t.co/ErS2XASpwN 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

John Legend's love rat past: 'I was dishonest and selfish' [Video]

John Legend's love rat past: 'I was dishonest and selfish'

John Legend's love rat past: 'I was dishonest and selfish' The 'All of Me' hitmaker has been happily married to Chrissy Teigen since 2013, but has admitted prior to meeting the model, he had "a..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:15Published
Prospect of Chrissy Teigen fan backlash keeps John Legend in check [Video]

Prospect of Chrissy Teigen fan backlash keeps John Legend in check

John Legend has joked he could never cheat on his wife Chrissy Teigen because the model and TV personality is so popular.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published
Chrissy Teigen claps back at fan who said she looks like she 'has cancer' [Video]

Chrissy Teigen claps back at fan who said she looks like she 'has cancer'

Chrissy Teigen has no time for people who make offensive comments about her appearance.Recently, the cookbook author expertly clapped back at a fan who claimed that her face looked remarkably..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:02Published