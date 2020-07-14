Chrissy Teigen blocks one million on Twitter following Jeffery Epstein conspiracy theory

Ghislaine Maxwell Enters Plea, Judge Denies Bail



Ghislaine Maxwell has always insisted that she played no role whatsoever in Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of underage girls. Now, Newser reports the 58-year-old made it official on Tuesday, when she entered her plea during a Manhattan court hearing. Not guilty, your honor. Ghislaine Maxwell The media heiress and former socialite has been held without bail since her arrest on July 2 in New Hampshire. The judge denied her attorneys' request that she be released on $5 million bail.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970