Chrissy Teigen blocks one million on Twitter following Jeffery Epstein conspiracy theory
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Chrissy Teigen has blocked over a million Twitter users to protect herself from social media trolls linking her to s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

 Chrissy Teigen resorted to blocking 1M+ Twitter accounts propagating conspiracy theories linking her to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
John Legend's love rat past: 'I was dishonest and selfish' [Video]

John Legend's love rat past: 'I was dishonest and selfish'

John Legend was "dishonest and selfish" in his past relationships, but says he changed his ways after meeting his now-wife Chrissy Teigen.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:15Published
Prospect of Chrissy Teigen fan backlash keeps John Legend in check [Video]

Prospect of Chrissy Teigen fan backlash keeps John Legend in check

John Legend has joked he could never cheat on his wife Chrissy Teigen because the model and TV personality is so popular.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein American financier, socialite, and criminal

Jailhouse Rock? Ghislaine Maxwell Is Actually Married [Video]

Jailhouse Rock? Ghislaine Maxwell Is Actually Married

Newser reports prosecutors say accused sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married. However, Newser reports the former girlfriend and companion of the late Jeffrey Epstein refuses to reveal the name of her spouse. The detail emerged in a discussion about whether Maxwell should be freed on a $5 million bond, which she was ultimately denied. A British newspaper previously traced Maxwell to a $2 million home belonging to her apparent lover, Cargometrics CEO Scott Borgerson.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Ghislaine Maxwell Enters Plea, Judge Denies Bail [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell Enters Plea, Judge Denies Bail

Ghislaine Maxwell has always insisted that she played no role whatsoever in Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of underage girls. Now, Newser reports the 58-year-old made it official on Tuesday, when she entered her plea during a Manhattan court hearing. Not guilty, your honor. Ghislaine Maxwell The media heiress and former socialite has been held without bail since her arrest on July 2 in New Hampshire. The judge denied her attorneys' request that she be released on $5 million bail.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail [Video]

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail

A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not guilty at her arraignment hearing. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

