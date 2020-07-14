Chrissy Teigen blocks one million on Twitter following Jeffery Epstein conspiracy theory

Newser reports prosecutors say accused sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married. However, Newser reports the former girlfriend and companion of the late Jeffrey Epstein refuses to reveal the name of her spouse. The detail emerged in a discussion about whether Maxwell should be freed on a $5 million bond, which she was ultimately denied. A British newspaper previously traced Maxwell to a $2 million home belonging to her apparent lover, Cargometrics CEO Scott Borgerson.
Ghislaine Maxwell has always insisted that she played no role whatsoever in Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of underage girls. Now, Newser reports the 58-year-old made it official on Tuesday, when she entered her plea during a Manhattan court hearing. Not guilty, your honor. Ghislaine Maxwell The media heiress and former socialite has been held without bail since her arrest on July 2 in New Hampshire. The judge denied her attorneys' request that she be released on $5 million bail.
A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not guilty at her arraignment hearing. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
