The Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Take a Friendship Test Video Credit: GLAMOUR - Duration: 08:05s - Published 48 seconds ago The Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Take a Friendship Test The Cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 take the ultimate friendship test. Whether they'e mirroring each other's dance moves or giving each other heartwarming compliments, the queens prove that you can find true friendship in competition. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 airs Fridays at 8PM ET/PT on VH1.RUPA 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - Being a RuPaul's Drag Race All-Star,it's like, you alreadygot a stamp of approvalbut then this is like, a sealeddeal, like I'm the [bleep].Oh wait, can I say that?[gentle piano]- I feel like I am alwayslearning and I feel like this castand especially this group of queensteach me things all the time,no matter how amazing you think you are,there's something you canalways learn from someone else.- These girls here allare like sisters to meand in an even more specialway because we already bondedby being pit in this experience but to bewelcomed back into it andhave to go through it again,it automatically justestablishes a different bond.[upbeat music][laughing]- And there.- So here are my two truths and a lie:I have sung on Broadway,I have had a nose joband I do have two legal birth times.Which one is the lie?- Broadway.- The nose job.- Ongina!- You definitely had a nose job.- I have not had a nose job.- Oh no!- I opened for Lady Gaga in Las Vegas,I won the Miss A-Mariah-icapageant with Mariah Careyon Watch What Happens Live,I...danced onstage with Madonna.- Madonna's a lie.- That's actually true, Iwas the Unapologetic queen.No that's actually trueI danced with Madonna,I was the Unapologetic bitch onstageduring the Rebel Heart tour in Chicago.- Oh wow!- And we're all over here aboutto laugh at your ass, woo!- Goddamn.- So was it the Mariah one?- No I was actuallycrowned Miss A-Mariah-ica,in front of Mariah Carey--- So you didn't open for Lady Gaga.- Oh I opened for LadyGaga too, I'm so sorry,I'm bad at this game,guys, they're all true!- Oh my God!- I was just checking off my resume!- You bitch!- We don't need to play thisgame, that was really good,that's all you need, sis.- Okay I'm ready, I'm goingto read my compliments first.First up is Ongina,I said that she is abundantly optimisticand that's one of the qualitiesI love most about Ongina.- Shea, you are selfless andyou are just so supportiveand you champion for othersand you give your voiceto others that don't and that includes meand how you interactedwith me on the girl groupand it literally is somethingthat I will take to the graveand I just wanna say thankyou for being selflessand for being amazing.- India, I love your work ethic.If you don't know this,India works like, I believefive or six shows in a weekend.Correct me if I'm wrong, how many shows?- Eight.Yeah I do eight shows a weekend.It's funny because Iactually wrote hard workingand beautiful and yourwork ethic inspires me toobecause you've started your own businessand you are working 50 to60 hours a week, non-stopand clearly you are beautifuland meeting you on All-Stars wasliterally, up close, juststunning and it was amazing.- Well I'll start with Cracker.The compliment I have for her isI admire her professionalism,you know, she's in control of her imageand I just love that about her.She has everything plannedout and it's in orderand it's perfect to the T.- Mayhem, I put "not to betrifled with" because you,you have put up with a lotand you are not gonna letanyone mess aroundwith your time.- Ongina, her ability tolive life in such a huge wayfor such a small and tiny packageand regardless of what she's gone through,she still goes throughlife with so much courageand optimism and excitement,it's really inspirational.- I learned so much fromher from our experiencesdriving together allover Southern Californiaand it doesn't even matterif it's at 3AM or at 4PM,I'm always learningsomething amazing from her,so thank you for edumacating me.- Derrick, what I love about Derrick isDerrick Barry is the realest bitchI have ever met in my life.Like, she would giveyou exactly who she isright then and there andthen that's all that it isand you take it or you leaveit but you wanna take it,because it's Derrick andthat's why I love you.- Jujubee is the absolute sweetest person,not only in this cast but thesweetest person I've ever metin this franchise.She has been so realand since her season,has not changed in the slightestwhen it comes to her personality.- Shea, I put inspiring and motivational.Seeing how hard she worksto get her message out thereand seeing how she's notafraid of anyone or anything,that motivates me to be a better person.- For India, I said thatshe's just a drag chameleon.I mean, you turn out so manydifferent types of looks,it is just so admirable.- I'm not giving opinions of these girls,these girls have something very specialthat we share together,that is a journey of beingon a TV show.People think it's easyand sometimes I see how broken can we beby just one comment of a fanand we do drag because we love it so much,so the drag, the love fordrag has connected all of usand sometimes all we haveto support each other isthese girls right here.- It felt really nice to hear complimentsbecause so many times we can'tget inside someone's headand we always have an idea ofwhat someone thinks about usbut I feel like, this is nowoutside of the competitionto get to know these girlsand to have them complimentcertain things about each otherand so I mean, it feels greatto me, I'm used to beingso shady, so to havepeople say nice things,I'm like "wow, really?"Oh my God, thanks!"- I think in a world full ofhate, especially right now,it's really amazing to champion for othersand to give compliments.I think that sometimes we getdown on ourselves as well.If we can remind each otherhow amazing we all areand just compliment eachother, I think that it makesyour day just a littlebit better, so thank youfor making my day justa little bit better.Actually, a lot better.- Yeah actually you know, I think thatthis group of girls on this panel aredefinitely very candid.You really don't have towonder what they're thinking,they're really great with communicationand keeping communication open.So it's like, we don'tever hesitate to givefeedback and compliments.- All of you are amazingand I'm so happy thatyou are all my sisters.- Thank you, Glamour.





