Pa. Health Dept. Announces 994 New Coronavirus Cases
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 994 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, in addition to 26 more deaths.
New York Now Allowing Limited Visits At Nursing HomesThe state Health Department says visitation will be allowed in facilities that have had no COVID-19 cases for at least 28 days.
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 246 New Coronavirus CasesThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 246 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday, and five additional deaths.
Blackburn facing threat of localised lockdownBlackburn with Darwen Council has warned residents to be extra vigilant amid a 'rising tide' of coronavirus cases which could lead to a localised lockdown.