ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday, July 31, that 912 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Indiana.

Is reporting 912 new covid-19 cases.

That brings the statewide total to more than 66 thousand.

19 more hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus, 2,765 people have died from covid-19 in indiana.

Locally - tippecanoe county has 22 new cases.

To find out exactly how many cases your specific county has, head to our website at wlfi dot com.

