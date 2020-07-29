ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday, July 31, that 912 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Indiana.

Is reporting 912 new covid-19 cases.

That brings the statewide total to more than 66 thousand.

19 more hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus, 2,765 people have died from covid-19 in indiana.

Locally - tippecanoe county has 22 new cases.

To find out exactly how many cases your specific county has, head to our website at wlfi dot com.

Indianapolis public school administrators have decided all students will begin with e-learning