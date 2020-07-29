ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, ISDH releases addition statistics on site

|
Is reporting 970 new covid-19 cases statewide.
That brings indiana's total over 65- thousand.
Isdh is reporting an increase of 13 deaths since yesterday.
200 probable deaths have also been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
Locally -- howard county has 14 new cases and tippecanoe county is reporting 12.
New cases are also reported in carroll, cass, clinton, fountain, fulton, jasper, miami, montgomery, pulaski and white counties.
