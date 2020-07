The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Wednesday, July 29, that 630 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Indiana.

ISDH: Tippecanoe County now has had over 1000 cases of COVID-19, reports 23 new cases

Cases in tippecanoe county.

The county now tops one-thousand cases since the pandemic began.

In the wlfi viewing area - new cases are also reported in carroll, cass, clinton, fountain, fulton, howard, montgomery, newton and white counties.

Statewide, isdh reports 630 new cases of the novel cooronavirus.

There is also an increase of eight more deaths.

And the global pandemic is having