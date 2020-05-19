Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Man United

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford will become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his campaign against..

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford will become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his campaign against..

It comes as recognition for his campaign against child poverty and sporting achievements.

Solskjaer proud of Rashford for receiving doctorate for school meals campaign Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is proud of striker Marcus Rashford for receiving an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his work campaigning against child poverty.

Premier League clubs return to training Premier League players return to training after clubs agree to allow "small group" sessions to begin.

Premier League confirms six positive COVID-19 cases after testing Premier League players return to training after clubs agree to allow "small group" sessions to begin.

Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Premier League game between Chelsea and Norwich City.

The Premier League summer transfer window will be open for 10 weeks between 27 July and 5 October.

The Premier League and EFL summer transfer window will be open for 10 weeks between 27 July and 5 October, subject to Fifa approval.

Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy in a special ceremony on the Kop following next Wednesday's fixture with Chelsea.

Gary Cahill could be sidelined for the rest of the Premier League season with a hamstring injury,...

Get all the latest betting tips ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and...

Harjinder Singh Dhesi RT @BBCSport : You can watch live Premier League action on the BBC as Burnley take on Wolves at Turf Moor later. Watch live on @BBCiPlayer … 1 hour ago

BettingTips4you - The House Of Betting Tips 3⃣Premier League Matches at 6pm⚡️ Full preview, best bets, incl. correct score👇 🔵Burnley vs Wolves🐺… https://t.co/xfVs8YXee9 56 minutes ago