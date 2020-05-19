Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Man United
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Man United

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Man United

An in-depth look at Crystal Palace's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Liverpool to lift trophy in special ceremony on the Kop

 Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy in a special ceremony on the Kop following next Wednesday's fixture with Chelsea.
BBC News

Premier League and EFL summer transfer window to be from 27 July to 5 October

 The Premier League and EFL summer transfer window will be open for 10 weeks between 27 July and 5 October, subject to Fifa approval.
BBC News

Premier League transfer window open from 27 July to 5 October

 The Premier League summer transfer window will be open for 10 weeks between 27 July and 5 October.
BBC News

Chelsea v Norwich City

 Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Premier League game between Chelsea and Norwich City.
BBC News

Crystal Palace, London Crystal Palace, London Residential area in London, England

Premier League confirms six positive COVID-19 cases after testing [Video]

Premier League confirms six positive COVID-19 cases after testing

Premier League players return to training after clubs agree to allow "small group" sessions to begin.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:59Published
Premier League clubs return to training [Video]

Premier League clubs return to training

Premier League players return to training after clubs agree to allow "small group" sessions to begin.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:59Published

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Solskjaer proud of Rashford for receiving doctorate for school meals campaign [Video]

Solskjaer proud of Rashford for receiving doctorate for school meals campaign

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is proud of striker Marcus Rashford for receiving an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his work campaigning against child poverty.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Marcus Rashford: Man Utd star awarded honorary doctorate

 It comes as recognition for his campaign against child poverty and sporting achievements.
BBC News

Marcus Rashford: Man Utd star to get honorary doctorate from University of Manchester

 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford will become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his campaign against..
BBC News

Dr Marcus Rashford - Man Utd star to receive honorary doctorate for child poverty campaign

 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford will become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his campaign against..
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

BBC Local News: Manchester -- Preview followed by live coverage of Thursday's Premier League game...
BBC Local News - Published Also reported by •Football.london


Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace: Desperate Villa battle for Premier League survival

Get all the latest betting tips ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and...
Team Talk - Published Also reported by •Football.londonDaily Star


Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson fears Gary Cahill will miss rest of Premier League season with hamstring injury

Gary Cahill could be sidelined for the rest of the Premier League season with a hamstring injury,...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this

shutardi1

shutardi Manchester City vs Bournemouth || Premier League live stream https://t.co/oW1e3fsn97 #match preview#klic… https://t.co/ffzuZAPERX 10 minutes ago

shutardi1

shutardi Newcastle United vs Tottenham || Premier League live stream https://t.co/oW1e3fsn97 #match preview#klic… https://t.co/BSJcZnTBPG 12 minutes ago

shutardi1

shutardi Manchester City vs Bournemouth || Premier League live stream https://t.co/oW1e3fsn97… https://t.co/LhmsPLmuSZ 14 minutes ago

shutardi1

shutardi Newcastle United vs Tottenham || Premier League live stream https://t.co/oW1e3fsn97… https://t.co/uIyDMPUwVb 17 minutes ago

BTips4you

BettingTips4you - The House Of Betting Tips 3⃣Premier League Matches at 6pm⚡️ Full preview, best bets, incl. correct score👇 🔵Burnley vs Wolves🐺… https://t.co/xfVs8YXee9 56 minutes ago

freetips

FreeTips - Betting Tips from FreeTips.com ⚽ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Newcastle vs Tottenham Betting Tips, Prediction & Odds - Can Spurs sneak past a slacking Newcastle side?… https://t.co/PDnc3NXTet 1 hour ago

DhesiHarjinder

Harjinder Singh Dhesi RT @BBCSport: You can watch live Premier League action on the BBC as Burnley take on Wolves at Turf Moor later. Watch live on @BBCiPlayer… 1 hour ago

freetips

FreeTips - Betting Tips from FreeTips.com ⚽ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City vs Bournemouth Betting Tips, Predictions & Odds - City tipped to damage Bournemouth’s survival h… https://t.co/8ys88GuFKp 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hodgson backs Zaha to help lead fight against racism [Video]

Hodgson backs Zaha to help lead fight against racism

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has backed Wilfried Zaha to help lead the fight against racism.Eagles forward Zaha has been subjected to online racist abuse this week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Premier League MW37 Preview [Video]

Premier League MW37 Preview

We look ahead to some of the key stats ahead of matchweek 30 in the Premier League where Jose Mourinho's Tottenham host Manchester United and Liverpool travel to Everton for an MNF Merseyside..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:29Published
Frank Lampard on 1-0 win against Norwich: Job done [Video]

Frank Lampard on 1-0 win against Norwich: Job done

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a post-match press conference after his team beat Norwich 1-0 at home in the Premier League.Lampard was pleased to get the three points despite only one goal against..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published