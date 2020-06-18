Global  
 

Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell Talk 'Cursed' Season 1
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell Talk 'Cursed' Season 1

Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell Talk 'Cursed' Season 1

The new Netflix fantasy drama "Cursed" offers a fresh take on the young King Arthur.

The cast, including Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell and Gustaf Skarsgård tell ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman why they're so proud to be a part of a sword-and-sorcery story that's all about diversity, inclusion and a strong female lead.

Katherine Langford is just one of the Aussie stars of Netflix's Cursed

Young Australian actors Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell and Shalom Brune-Franklin play the lead...
The Age - Published


