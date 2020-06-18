Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell Talk 'Cursed' Season 1
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell Talk 'Cursed' Season 1
The new Netflix fantasy drama "Cursed" offers a fresh take on the young King Arthur.
The cast, including Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell and Gustaf Skarsgård tell ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman why they're so proud to be a part of a sword-and-sorcery story that's all about diversity, inclusion and a strong female lead.
CURSED Season 1 (Katherine Langford) - Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur on a mission..