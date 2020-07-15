Global  
 

Kevin Connolly Accused Of Rape
Costume designer Gracie Cox has accused actor/director Kevin Connolly of sexual assault.

The allegations were published in The Daily Beast.

She alleges the 'Entourage' actor attacked her at a wrap party for his directorial debut “The Gardener of Eden.” She alleges that Connelly pulled her into a booth, pulled down her pants, turned her around, and raped her.

She says Connolly came, he was not wearing a condom.

“He took a pillow off of a couch, threw it at me, and told me to ‘clean myself up.’" Connelly said the encounter was consensual.

