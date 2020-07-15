Jon Hamm to Star in, Produce 'Fletch' Comedy Reboot, Nick Cannon Responds to ViacomCBS Firing & More | THR News

ViacomCBS has terminated their relationship with Nick Cannon, Kanye West 's road to the White House has seemingly come to an end and Jon Hamm is set to star in a reboot of 'Fletch,' the 1980s Chevy Chase movie.

John Legend speaks out against Kanye West’s Presidential bid Singer-songwriter John Legend warned about the “real world implications” of electing an unqualified candidate to government.

Just as quickly as it started, Kanye West’s Presidential race is over. A source close to Ye states the run is done after attempting to get on the ballot...

ViacomCBS is cutting ties with Nick Cannon after more than a decade following the actor's anti-Semitic sentiments on his podcast.

