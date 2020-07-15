Global  
 

Jon Hamm to Star in, Produce 'Fletch' Comedy Reboot, Nick Cannon Responds to ViacomCBS Firing & More | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 03:00s - Published
ViacomCBS has terminated their relationship with Nick Cannon, Kanye West's road to the White House has seemingly come to an end and Jon Hamm is set to star in a reboot of 'Fletch,' the 1980s Chevy Chase movie.

ViacomCBS Drops Nick Cannon Over "Hateful Speech" Used in Podcast | THR News [Video]

Nick Cannon has come under fire after a conversation on his podcast, 'Cannon's Class,' was deemed to contain racist and anti-Semitic language. On Tuesday, ViacomCBS responded to the incident by terminating their long-running relationship with him.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:54Published
Viacom/CBS Cancels Nick Cannon [Video]

Nick Cannon has been dropped by ViacomCBS. The move comes after Cannon made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” in a June 30 episode. “You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.” Viacom/CBS released a statement to Variety.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

ShowBiz Minute: Cannon, Markle, Banks

 ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites "anti-Semitic" comments; The Duchess of Sussex urges young women to "own the conversation" on issues such as racial and gender..
USATODAY.com

ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon over 'hateful speech' and 'anti-Semitic' comments

 ViacomCBS is cutting ties with Nick Cannon after more than a decade following the actor's anti-Semitic sentiments on his podcast.
USATODAY.com

Kanye West's Presidential Bid Seemingly Ceases | THR News [Video]

The musician's 11th-hour White House attempt meant he had little-to-no time gather enough signatures in order to appear on state ballots.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:18Published

Kanye West’s 2020 Presidential Run is Over

 Just as quickly as it started, Kanye West’s Presidential race is over. A source close to Ye states the run is done after attempting to get on the ballot...
WorldNews
50 Cent slams Kanye West's presidential pursuit as a 'diversion' [Video]

50 Cent has slammed Kanye West's bid to become the U.S. President, insisting the news is an unnecessary 'diversion' during a crucial U.S. presidential election in November.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
John Legend speaks out against Kanye West’s Presidential bid [Video]

Singer-songwriter John Legend warned about the “real world implications” of electing an unqualified candidate to government.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

