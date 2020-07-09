MPD Body Camera Video Shows Distraught George Floyd
WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle was among the few who were given access to watch the body-camera footage on Wednesday, (3:51).WCCO 4 News at 6 – July 15, 2020
MPD Body Camera Video Shows Distraught George Floyd: ‘I’m Not That Kind Of Guy’For the first time, we’re learning what officers captured on their body worn cameras the day George Floyd died, Jennifer Mayerle reports (3:56).WCCO 4 News at 5 – July 15, 2020
Web Extra: Jennifer Mayerle Describes George Floyd Body Camera FootageMayerle was among the few who were allowed to watch the video on Wednesday (3:43). WCCO 4 News - July 15, 2020
George Floyd Updates: Family To File Lawsuit Against Minneapolis, Body Camera Footage Available By AppointmentIt could be a big day in the George Floyd death investigation, Marielle Mohs reports (1:58).WCCO This Morning - July 15, 2020