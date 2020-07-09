Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MPD Body Camera Video Shows Distraught George Floyd
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:51s - Published
MPD Body Camera Video Shows Distraught George Floyd

MPD Body Camera Video Shows Distraught George Floyd

WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle was among the few who were given access to watch the body-camera footage on Wednesday, (3:51).WCCO 4 News at 6 – July 15, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

“I’m not a bad guy”: Police video captures distraught George Floyd

Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Police Bodycam Video Provides Fuller Picture Of George Floyd's Fatal Arrest

The body camera footage from former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane show George Floyd...
NPR - Published

George Floyd case: Transcripts of body-camera videos show Chauvin's response

As George Floyd told Minneapolis police officers that he couldn't breathe more than 20 times in the...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

DeplorableMN

DeplorableMN-Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @MPRnews: Newly available police body camera footage shows George Floyd appeared to be in distress even before officers tried to put him… 26 minutes ago

xKrystenDiorx

Krys RT @StarTribune: BREAKING: Body camera video in #GeorgeFloyd's killing shows Minneapolis police officer pulled gun, swore and touched Floyd… 28 minutes ago

GoldieIrish

Goldie Irish Phoenix police body-camera video shows officer shoot armed man https://t.co/ZiUefPDGOR @realDonaldTrump This was a… https://t.co/wQ3OTWyDGh 31 minutes ago

DeannaFryTV

Deanna Fry RT @WCCO: UPDATE: There is an impression that George Floyd was almost in tears as he struggled with officers, saying "I'm not a bad guy!" W… 38 minutes ago

MPRnews

MPR News Newly available police body camera footage shows George Floyd appeared to be in distress even before officers tried… https://t.co/wadE94xlyW 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

MPD Body Camera Video Shows Distraught George Floyd: ‘I’m Not That Kind Of Guy’ [Video]

MPD Body Camera Video Shows Distraught George Floyd: ‘I’m Not That Kind Of Guy’

For the first time, we’re learning what officers captured on their body worn cameras the day George Floyd died, Jennifer Mayerle reports (3:56).WCCO 4 News at 5 – July 15, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:56Published
Web Extra: Jennifer Mayerle Describes George Floyd Body Camera Footage [Video]

Web Extra: Jennifer Mayerle Describes George Floyd Body Camera Footage

Mayerle was among the few who were allowed to watch the video on Wednesday (3:43). WCCO 4 News - July 15, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:43Published
George Floyd Updates: Family To File Lawsuit Against Minneapolis, Body Camera Footage Available By Appointment [Video]

George Floyd Updates: Family To File Lawsuit Against Minneapolis, Body Camera Footage Available By Appointment

It could be a big day in the George Floyd death investigation, Marielle Mohs reports (1:58).WCCO This Morning - July 15, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:57Published