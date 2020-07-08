Web Extra: Jennifer Mayerle Describes George Floyd Body Camera Footage
Mayerle was among the few who were allowed to watch the video on Wednesday (3:43).
WCCO 4 News - July 15, 2020
George Floyd Updates: Family To File Lawsuit Against Minneapolis, Body Camera Footage Available By AppointmentIt could be a big day in the George Floyd death investigation, Marielle Mohs reports (1:58).WCCO This Morning - July 15, 2020
Floyd's 'I can't breathe' plea ignored - transcriptThe former U.S. police officer charged in the death of George Floyd told him to stop shouting and save his breath as he knelt on his neck as Floyd gasped for air, according to a newly released..
Former MPD Officer Lane's Defense Files For Charges To Be DismissedHeather Brown reports, though the body camera footage has not been released, documents reveal transcripts of what Lane said to George Floyd (2:26). WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 8, 2020