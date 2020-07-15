MPD Body Camera Footage Released During George Floyd Arrest
The public got its first chance to see two videos on Wednesday.
WCCO can't show them to you, but reporter Jennifer Mayerle watched.
She describes what she saw and why critics are outraged, (2:30).WCCO 4 News at 10 – July 15, 2020
FlyingEagle 🦅 🇺🇸 🙏 ✝️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @sandyleevincent: It’s outrageous that Keith Ellison only released the portion of the video of Floyd dying. The full video should have b… 1 minute ago
rp- on.fb.me/sAIX7I RT @CNNTonight: Floyd’s last words, which were not seen in a previously released transcript, were, “I can’t breathe,” new police body camer… 8 minutes ago
Interracials for Trump 🇺🇸 It’s outrageous that Keith Ellison only released the portion of the video of Floyd dying. The full video should hav… https://t.co/WOg0waLoZY 12 minutes ago
CNN Tonight Floyd’s last words, which were not seen in a previously released transcript, were, “I can’t breathe,” new police bo… https://t.co/lKZl6qL6Q2 31 minutes ago
News 3 Now / Channel 3000 GEORGE FLOYD'S LAST WORDS: "I CAN'T BREATHE"
His last words, which were not seen in a previously released transcri… https://t.co/j80pS8boFO 36 minutes ago
Winona Simons RT @kxly4news: George Floyd’s last words, which were not seen in a previously released transcript, were, “I can’t breathe.” https://t.co/X7… 40 minutes ago
Marcel 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇬🇭 RT @BeckyGuan: Detroit police released body camera footage showing Hakeem Littleton fired police first, then shot to death by police. His d… 1 hour ago
Mike Pelton Body cam footage released in PD shooting death of Ryan Whitaker https://t.co/VU4yLJhCsj 1 hour ago
MPD Body Camera Video Shows Distraught George FloydWCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle was among the few who were given access to watch the body-camera footage on Wednesday, (3:51).WCCO 4 News at 6 – July 15, 2020
MPD Body Camera Video Shows Distraught George Floyd: ‘I’m Not That Kind Of Guy’For the first time, we’re learning what officers captured on their body worn cameras the day George Floyd died, Jennifer Mayerle reports (3:56).WCCO 4 News at 5 – July 15, 2020
Web Extra: Jennifer Mayerle Describes George Floyd Body Camera FootageMayerle was among the few who were allowed to watch the video on Wednesday (3:43). WCCO 4 News - July 15, 2020