MPD Body Camera Footage Released During George Floyd Arrest
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:30s - Published
The public got its first chance to see two videos on Wednesday.

WCCO can't show them to you, but reporter Jennifer Mayerle watched.

She describes what she saw and why critics are outraged, (2:30).WCCO 4 News at 10 – July 15, 2020

George Floyd's death: Police body camera footage emerges

George Floyd is seen pleading with policemen as they try to force him into their car, US media say.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldFOXNews.com


‘I’m Not A Bad Guy’: Body Camera Footage In George Floyd Case Details Interaction With Police

Floyd was heard saying ‘I’m not a bad guy’
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsBelfast Telegraph


George Floyd's family is suing the city of Minneapolis over his death in custody

The move came as a Minnesota court allowed journalists and members of the public, by appointment...
SBS - Published


