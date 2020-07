Father arrested after 1-year-old dies in crash

Las Vegas police said they have arrested a local father after he was involved in a fatal crash that took the life of his own son on July 12.

Cameron Hubbard-Jones identified himself as the father of the deceased juvenile and driver of a 2017 Mercedes Benz that was traveling north on Rampart Boulevard, adjacent to a speeding Hyundai that was involved in the crash.

More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/crime/vegas-pd-father-took-part-in-speed-contest-before-fatal-crash-in-northwest