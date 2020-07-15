Cape Coral leaders strongly encourage people to wear masks Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:51s - Published 3 days ago The city plans to launch an educational campaign, using a specialized logo. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 6:30. RIGHT NOW YOU CAN SUBMITYOUR QUESTIONS ON OUR FACEBOOKPAGE AT FOX-4-FORT-MYERS.CAPE CORAL LEADERS ARE STRONGLYENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO WEARMASKS... EVEN AFTER CITY COUNCILVOTED LAST WEEK, AGAINST PUTTINGA MASK MANDATE IN PLACE.NOW, THE CITY IS PUTTINGTOGETHER AN EDUCATIONALCAMPAIGN.THE CITY IS GOING TO CREATE ANAD CAMPAIGN, USING THIS LOGO ONPOSTERS AND EVEN A BANNER THECITY PLANS TO HANG OVER DELPRADO BOULEVARD.CAPE CORAL MAYOR JOE COVIELLOSAYS, IN HIS OPINION, IT’S NOTTHE BEST SOLUTION, BUT RIGNOW, IT’S THE ONLY ONE."We’re all seeing the numbersin the State of Florida, as wellas the county, as well as ourcity. They’re spiking, we’rehearing the dangers of thehospitals reaching capacity. Ifyou can’t mandate it, what’s thenext best thing? The next bestthing is to educat





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Cape Coral using educational campaign instead of mandate to get people to wear masks



Cape Coral using educational campaign instead of mandate to get people to wear masks Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:13 Published 3 days ago Friends and family search for missing woman on her birthday



Friends and family of a missing Cape Coral woman are searching for her on her birthday instead of celebrating it. The Cape Coral Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:08 Published 4 days ago Leaders vote against masks



All three counties, Bonita Springs, Charlotte County and Collier County are encouraging business owners to set their own mask policies. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:34 Published 4 days ago