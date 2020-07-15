Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In 2019 To Record High
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In 2019 To Record High

Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In 2019 To Record High

Drug overdose deaths in America surged in 2019.

The increase in deaths last year by 4.8%, erased the slight decline seen in 2018.

The jump in fatalities has set a new record high for the nation.

Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are involved in more than half of all overdose deaths.

According to CNN, cocaine and methamphetamine-related deaths also on the rise.

Opioid prescribing however has dropped since the CDC issued opioid prescribing guidelines in 2016.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

CDC: Masks Wearing Could Control COVID Within One to Two Months [Video]

CDC: Masks Wearing Could Control COVID Within One to Two Months

CDC: Masks Wearing Could Control COVID Within One to Two Months

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Three Out Of Four Americans Are Wearing Face Masks To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 [Video]

Three Out Of Four Americans Are Wearing Face Masks To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

More than 75% of American adults are wearing face masks when out in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The data is according to a new survey released Tuesday by the U.S.CDC. The agency recommended the use of face masks April 3 as part of an effort to contain the coronavirus. People who are complying with safety guidelines by wearing a face mask increased by 13% from April to May. According to UPI, many states have since mandated the use of coverings in public spaces.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
U.S. Could Have COVID-19 'Under Control' In A Matter Of Weeks With One Step [Video]

U.S. Could Have COVID-19 'Under Control' In A Matter Of Weeks With One Step

The U.S. could have the coronavirus pandemic "under control" in a matter of weeks if everyone would wear a mask. The prediction comes from Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Redfield went on to say that data is continuing to mount proving that "masking works" to slow the spread of the virus. Redfield said masking is one of the most powerful weapons we have to stop the virus along with handwashing and social distancing. According to UPI, the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Trump administration orders hospitals to send coronavirus data to Washington, not the CDC

 The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC and send all COVID-19 patient information to Washington starting Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New peak of 71K US overdose deaths in 2019 dashes hopes

Nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, a new record that predates the COVID-19...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

Yutalkingnow

End Covid-19 & Racism RT @Briannaehley: Remember the opioid crisis? It's getting worse. Drug overdose deaths reached a new record high in 2019 and states are… 7 hours ago

Webster69Dw

(((Dan Webster))) . Drug overdoses surge in face of #Trump's failed COVID response https://t.co/c9SuowIygy #Hacked Bitcoin #TheBeat #FoxNews #CNN #MAGA 8 hours ago

BCAAFC

BCAAFC RT @fnha: First Nations Illicit Drug Deaths Rise during COVID-19 Pandemic: https://t.co/ttjIV3pUkU #COVID19BC #Covid19Canada https://t.co/A… 14 hours ago