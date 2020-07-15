Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In 2019 To Record High

Drug overdose deaths in America surged in 2019.

The increase in deaths last year by 4.8%, erased the slight decline seen in 2018.

The jump in fatalities has set a new record high for the nation.

Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are involved in more than half of all overdose deaths.

According to CNN, cocaine and methamphetamine-related deaths also on the rise.

Opioid prescribing however has dropped since the CDC issued opioid prescribing guidelines in 2016.