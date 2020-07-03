Anger on the streets but calm returns to the border and work begins to forge a truce between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Armenia - Azerbaijan border 'calm' after days of deadly clashes

At least four Azeri troops die in two days of clashes with Armenia.

Death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes reaches 14 Eight more people were killed in Azerbaijan and Armenia reported two fatalities as the two nations clash at the border.

Thousands gathered in Baku's Azadliq Square on Tuesday night waving the national flag and calling for the government to mobilise troops and retake..

Tensions high in Baku after clashes with Armenia Riot police arrest dozens in the Azeri capital Baku after they broke into the parliament building. Tensions have been running high because of clashes on the border with Armenia. Lucy Fielder reports.

