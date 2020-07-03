Global  
 

Armenia-Azerbaijan border 'calm' after days of deadly clashes
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Armenia-Azerbaijan border 'calm' after days of deadly clashes

Armenia-Azerbaijan border 'calm' after days of deadly clashes

Anger on the streets but calm returns to the border and work begins to forge a truce between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Tensions high in Baku after clashes with Armenia [Video]

Tensions high in Baku after clashes with Armenia

Riot police arrest dozens in the Azeri capital Baku after they broke into the parliament building. Tensions have been running high because of clashes on the border with Armenia. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

Azerbaijan protesters demand war after Armenia clashes

 Thousands gathered in Baku's Azadliq Square on Tuesday night waving the national flag and calling for the government to mobilise troops and retake..
WorldNews
Death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes reaches 14 [Video]

Death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes reaches 14

Eight more people were killed in Azerbaijan and Armenia reported two fatalities as the two nations clash at the border.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:29Published

Armenia-Azerbaijan border sees deadly clashes

 At least four Azeri troops die in two days of clashes with Armenia.
BBC News

austrian_cio

Austrian CIO's RT @TreyLyons: .@OSCE Minsk Group met in Vienna for a briefing by the Co-Chairs & Personal Rep. of the CiO. Armenia/Azerbaijan border now r… 2 hours ago

raffiniziblian

raffi niziblian (In English) A comprehensive update about the Armenia-Azerbaijan recent border unrest. Please share. #TavushStrong https://t.co/UacKe1ucMN 3 hours ago

defactoborders

De Facto RT @ZaurShiriyev: 1/11 LONG THREAD With current calm along Azerbaijan and Armenia border, a big questions is ‘what’s next?’ I propose you c… 4 hours ago

mihrjan

Mihran Toumajan RT @evn_report: After 3 days of intensive fighting, situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani state border is relatively calm; Su-30SM fighter jets… 5 hours ago

ArmenianBDcom

ArmenianBD.com #Armenia-#Azerbaijan Border ‘Calm’ After Deadly Clashes https://t.co/yImm2m7cUA 11 hours ago

Harminka

Armine RT @naghdalyan: .@ArmeniaMODTeam: Starting from 00:15am of July 14 situation on NE part of #Armenia’n-#Azerbaijan’i border is relatively ca… 12 hours ago

_Mari_Sa

Mariam For the 4th day now, hostilities on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border have resumed. According to the latest reports… https://t.co/QSDU9Go9bc 12 hours ago

KarlenAslanyan

Karlen Aslanyan Armenia-Azerbaijan Border ‘Calm’ After Deadly Clashes https://t.co/T6a7iJHj8u 12 hours ago


