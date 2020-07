Daily Punch - Shahid Kapoor approached for a web-series, Netflix reveals 17 originals Video Credit: desimartini - Duration: 02:59s - Published 2 minutes ago Daily Punch - Shahid Kapoor approached for a web-series, Netflix reveals 17 originals Rhea Chakraborty reveals horrendous rape and murder threats she's been getting ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. In another news, Gautam Gulati accuses Ekta Kapoor of snubbing his role and avoiding calls. Keep following Desimartini for more scoops from the entertainment world 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this