"* convicted killer dustin honken is scheduled to die by lethal injection after spending nearly 15 years on federal death row.

"* even though the murders occured almost 27 years ago ?

"* it is still a cae which stirs up a lot of emotions here in north iowa.

Dustin honken killed five people back in 1993.

Two of his victims were children.

He was also the leader of a large methanphetami ne ring at the time.

Honken was convicted for the murders back in 2004 honken's girlfriend, angela johnson is serving a life prison term for her involvment for the murders.

As of right now, it looks like honken's execution is still scheduled to take place.

"*time masn city resident ed davies remembers the case and says the punishment if anybody ever deserved it, it had to be that fella.

Otherwise, i'm not too much for the death penalty.

Honken will be the first person from iowa to be executed since the state got rid of the death penalty back in 1965.

Honken is being held in a federal prison in terre haute, indiana ?

"* which is the location of death row for federal prisoners.