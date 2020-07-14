Global  
 

Honken recites poem ahead of his execution at Terre Haute's federal facility
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Honken recites poem ahead of his execution at Terre Haute's federal facility

Honken recites poem ahead of his execution at Terre Haute's federal facility

The third federal execution of the week has happened in Terre Haute.

Dustin Honken died by lethal injection at 4:36 p.m.

On Friday.

93.

Heat index we're continuing our breaking news coverage... the third execution of the week just took place at the federal prison in terre haute.... it's an action that continues to draw criticism... "we are standing up... we're being socially distant...we're not on the prison grounds...we are here at this bigger intersection so people can see us."

See us."

Good evening and thanks for joining us.... we continue our live team coverage of federal executions resuming in terre haute.

Rondrell moore is standing by with the very latest.

He'll be joined by our heather good..

Who was a media witness.

And..

Dominic miranda was following protesters this afternoon.

In 2004..

A jury in iowa found the drug king-pin guilty of murdering "5"-people.

That includes: "2"-informants, a girlfriend of one of them, and her "2"-young daughters.

Prosecutors allege he killed them in 19-93 with the help of his girlfriend.

Authorities found their bodies in 2000 buried in fields.

News 10's rondrell moore is live at the federal prison... he's with heather good..

They walk us through what has happened in the last hour.

//////// patrece.... you can see behind me things a pretty quiet right now... news 10's heather good was a media witness to this third execution.

She joins me now to tell me what she saw..




