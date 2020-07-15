Global  
 

List of Stores Requiring Masks Grows
Video Credit: WEVV - Published
List of Stores Requiring Masks Grows
Major retailers are mandating face coverings.
Target joining other major retailers... requiring masks in their stores now local grocery stores are following suit.

---- 44news reporter erran huber is in evansville with the story.

Though locally protesters have pushed back against government mask mandates-- tonight it's more retailers taking the steps themselves to require face coverings.

Here in the tri- state--and across the nation-- target--will require them in their stores starting august first.

You'll need to wear one in cvs starting monday.

And monday too-- you'll be asked to cover up while shopping at schnucks.

But as more retailers put these policies in place-- those out shopping are already seeing signs of brewing conflict.

I do know one guy he refused to wear the mask.

I couldn't believe the guy.

I said put a mask on.

He wouldn't do it.

I don't understand it's a simple thing to do.

These chains are the latest to join walmart, kroger, sam's club, and starbucks in mandating masks.

And more may add themselves to the list in the coming days.

Eh 44news adding to the changes you will find -- when shopping.

---- walmart now asking customers to "go-cash-less."

It comes as the nation is facing a coin shortage -- which we first told you about several weeks ago during our 9 and 10 newscasts.

Walmart shoppers are being asked to use a card -- or exact change-*until further notice.

